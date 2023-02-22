SportsFource Extra: Tournament Tuesday

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All of the hard work this high school basketball season has led to this very moment: the postseason journey!

Our final edition of SportsFource Extra brings us a mix of teams punching their tickets to the state tournament, some teams in Nebraska and South Dakota just starting their postseason, and GPAC conference tournament quarterfinals.

Final Scores:

Girls High School Basketball:

South Sioux City 74 Blair 68 F/2OT

Vermillion 73 Parker 27 F

Viborg-Hurley 81 Freeman Academy/Marion 14 F

Lennox 56 Dakota Valley 48 F

Tea Area 56 Elk Point-Jefferson 36 F

Johnston 79 S.C. East 51 F

Bishop Heelan 42 Spencer 22 F

SF Washington 54 Yankton 30 F

Boys High School Basketball:

West Holt 57 Summerland 54 F

Stuart 54 Creighton 46 F

Howells-Dodge 66 Lyons-Decatur NE 411 F

Lutheran High NE 55 Clarkson-Leigh 43 F

Stuart 54 Creighton 46 F

Hartington CC 70 Crofton 34 F

West Lyon 66 Emmetsburg 55 F

Western Christian 69 Estherville LC 58 F

Wisner-Pilger 60 Guardian Angels 47 F

Bancroft-Rosalie 59 Hartington-N’castle 34 F

Omaha Nation 76 Homer 45 F

Wayne 69 Logan View 37 F

Gehlen Catholic 79 Newell-Fonda 77 F

Newman Catholic 65 North Union 57 F

Santee 78 O’Neill St. Mary’s 63 F

Kuemper Catholic 79 OABCIG 57 F

Wakefield 71 Pender 33 F

Elkhorn Valley 81 Plainview 47 F

Sioux Central 80 So. Central Calhoun 59 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 68 South O’Brien 51 F

Norfolk Catholic 64 Stanton 37 F

Oakland-Craig 69 Tekamah-Herman 43 F

Wynot 66 Walthill 37 F

Winnebago 82 West Pt-Beemer 70 F

Central Lyon 65 West Sioux 50 F

Wausa 55 Winside 46 F

Guardian Angels 60 Wisner-Pilger 47 F

SF Washington 46 Yankton 41 F

GPAC Girl’s Basketball:

Dordt 80 Doane 64 F

Briar Cliff 85 Morningside 82 F/OT

Dakota Wesleyan 69 Northwestern 62

GPAC Men’s Basketball:

Dordt 93 Dakota Wesleyan 66 F

Morningside 101 Briar Cliff 95 F

