SportsFource Extra: Tournament Tuesday
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All of the hard work this high school basketball season has led to this very moment: the postseason journey!
Our final edition of SportsFource Extra brings us a mix of teams punching their tickets to the state tournament, some teams in Nebraska and South Dakota just starting their postseason, and GPAC conference tournament quarterfinals.
Final Scores:
Girls High School Basketball:
South Sioux City 74 Blair 68 F/2OT
Vermillion 73 Parker 27 F
Viborg-Hurley 81 Freeman Academy/Marion 14 F
Lennox 56 Dakota Valley 48 F
Tea Area 56 Elk Point-Jefferson 36 F
Johnston 79 S.C. East 51 F
Bishop Heelan 42 Spencer 22 F
SF Washington 54 Yankton 30 F
Boys High School Basketball:
West Holt 57 Summerland 54 F
Stuart 54 Creighton 46 F
Howells-Dodge 66 Lyons-Decatur NE 411 F
Lutheran High NE 55 Clarkson-Leigh 43 F
Stuart 54 Creighton 46 F
Hartington CC 70 Crofton 34 F
West Lyon 66 Emmetsburg 55 F
Western Christian 69 Estherville LC 58 F
Wisner-Pilger 60 Guardian Angels 47 F
Bancroft-Rosalie 59 Hartington-N’castle 34 F
Omaha Nation 76 Homer 45 F
Wayne 69 Logan View 37 F
Gehlen Catholic 79 Newell-Fonda 77 F
Newman Catholic 65 North Union 57 F
Santee 78 O’Neill St. Mary’s 63 F
Kuemper Catholic 79 OABCIG 57 F
Wakefield 71 Pender 33 F
Elkhorn Valley 81 Plainview 47 F
Sioux Central 80 So. Central Calhoun 59 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 68 South O’Brien 51 F
Norfolk Catholic 64 Stanton 37 F
Oakland-Craig 69 Tekamah-Herman 43 F
Wynot 66 Walthill 37 F
Winnebago 82 West Pt-Beemer 70 F
Central Lyon 65 West Sioux 50 F
Wausa 55 Winside 46 F
Guardian Angels 60 Wisner-Pilger 47 F
SF Washington 46 Yankton 41 F
GPAC Girl’s Basketball:
Dordt 80 Doane 64 F
Briar Cliff 85 Morningside 82 F/OT
Dakota Wesleyan 69 Northwestern 62
GPAC Men’s Basketball:
Dordt 93 Dakota Wesleyan 66 F
Morningside 101 Briar Cliff 95 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.