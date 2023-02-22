Winter storm making travel difficult with snow continuing into Wednesday night

**Blizzard Warning for Lincoln, Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, and O’Brien Counties in northern Siouxland from until noon Thursday**

**Winter Storm Warning for much of northern Siouxland into Thursday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for central and southern Siouxland into Thursday**

**Wind Chill Advisory for much of northeast Nebraska from Midnight tonight through noon Thursday**

**Wind Chill Warning for Holt County until noon Thursday**

Winter Weather Alerts (KTIV)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Conditions deteriorated throughout the day on Wednesday with the heaviest of snow in Siouxland falling to the north of Sioux City while the worst of the icing was occurring in southern and eastern Siouxland.

This winter storm will continue into Wednesday night and some of the heaviest bands of snow will move through the region from 10 pm through 2 am before it comes to an end by very early Thursday morning.

The heaviest of the snow and the worst of the wind is occurring in northern Siouxland which is the reason they’re under a Blizzard Warning until noon Thursday where up to 9 inches of snow may fall.

Just to the south of that is an area in a Winter Storm Warning where amounts of 4 to 8 inches will be possible.

Sioux City and the rest of central and southern Siouxland is in a Winter Weather Advisory into Thursday for a mix of precipitation and snow amounts that will likely be mostly in the 2 to 4 inch range.

Temperatures will be falling through the teens and even into the single digits for western Siouxland by early Thursday morning and with winds gusting over 30 miles per hour wind chills will be bitterly cold.

Much of northeast Nebraska is in a Wind Chill Advisory through noon Thursday for wind chills that could be as cold as -30 degrees.

Holt County is in a Wind Chill Warning through noon Thursday where wind chills could get down to -40 degrees.

The snow will have moved out for our day on Thursday but blowing snow will still be happening due to winds gusting over 30 miles per hour as temperatures will continue to fall into the single digits with wind chills in the double digits below zero throughout the day.

A lot of clouds will be moving through on Friday and southern Siouxland will have the best chance of seeing a little more light snow move through with highs only in the mid teens.

We’ll warm up better for the weekend as highs in the 30s and 40s are expected to return.

There’s plenty to talk about with this storm system.

I’ll have many more details tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.