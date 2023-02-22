Winter weather will be impacting Siouxland today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning we are dealing with gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour, which is making us have wind chills in the single digits to below zero for much of the region. We are also seeing light snow falling in northern parts of Siouxland, and now locations towards the west are starting to see some light snow fall as well. Southern areas of Siouxland are dealing with some dry air, so snow is evaporating before it reaches the ground.

Roads this morning are starting to get impacted, especially where the light snow is falling. For the most part, roads are partially covered, but in Lyon, Osceola, and Lincoln counties, they are seeing completely covered roads due to the strong winds that are blowing the snow around. Also, these counties are under a Blizzard Warning for today and tomorrow.

Today, we will continue to see snow moving through Siouxland. Our main chance to see widespread snow or wintry mix will be this afternoon when a band of heavier snow sets up across Siouxland.

We are forecasting anywhere from 6 to 9 inches of snow in our northern counties and towns.

In central parts of Siouxland, we are forecasting anywhere from 3 to 6 inches to 2 to 4 inches, depending on where the heavy snow band sets up.

Then in southern parts of Siouxland, there will be a chance of more ice (about a tenth of an inch of ice), but the possibility of 1 to 3 inches of snow.

When it comes to temperatures today, we will see highs staying in the upper teens and low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits to below zero for much of the day.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits west of I-29 and in the teens east of I-29. The wind tonight will be on the strong side as it continues to come out of the northeast at 20 to 35 miles per hour. So, wind chills west of I-29 will get down to 30 degrees below zero, so they have issued a Wind Chill Advisory for counties west of I-29. East of I-29, wind chills will get into the single digits and below zero.

Also, tonight we will see snow continuing to fall across much of Siouxland, especially in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Tomorrow we will see windy conditions across all of Siouxland, with wind gusts nearing 40 miles per hour and wind chills below zero across much of Siouxland. We could see a Wind Chill Advisory go into effect tomorrow, but right now nothing has been mentioned. Also, tomorrow we will see blowing snow across all of Siouxland, so snow drifts will be an issue. Especially in areas with heavy snowfall.

Once we get to the weekend, we will see highs in the 30s and 40s.

I have all the details in the attached video and coming up on News 4 at Noon.

