Woman dies after rollover crash in Woodbury County

By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALIX, Iowa (KTIV) - A crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 29 resulted in one person dying.

According to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 4 p.m. near Salix on I-29. The initial investigation shows a southbound vehicle left the roadway, rolled and a female occupant was ejected.

Authorities say the woman, Ashley Bond, was taken to a hospital by helicopter but was later pronounced dead.

There was another person in the vehicle, a man named Curtis Cotton. Authorities say Cotton was not ejected from the vehicle and refused medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

