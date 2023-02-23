Americans have $21 billion in unspent gift cards, survey says

Americans have at least $21 billion in unspent gift cards.
Americans have at least $21 billion in unspent gift cards.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Have some unused gift cards still laying around from Christmas? Apparently, you aren’t the only one.

According to a new survey of more than 1,200 Americans, nearly two-thirds of Americans have at least one unspent gift card.

The survey, from online financial advisory services provider Credit Summit, found at least half of those surveyed admitted to losing a gift card before they used it.

A majority of survey respondents said their unredeemed gift cards were worth $200 or less.

Credit Summit reports there is as much as $21 billion worth of unused or lost gift cards.

Gift cards don’t expire until at least five years from the date it was activated, according to federal law.

If you have unused or unwanted gift cards, there are several websites on which you can sell, trade or donate them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
MGN stock photo of car accident
Woman dies after rollover crash in Woodbury County
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say
The Division of Criminal Investigations is looking into the death of a man in Spencer, Iowa
Authorities investigating death in Spencer, IA
Winter weather will be impacting Siouxland today
Winter weather will be impacting Siouxland today

Latest News

Donald Dillbeck, 59, was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann.
Florida executes man for 1990 murder while a fugitive
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley were charged with drug possession and distribution as well as six...
Police: 2 young girls walked streets alone to report their own abuse
The AARP says a federal law to cap insulin prices has gaps, and that some Iowans are still...
AARP calls for insulin cap in Iowa
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
A tribute is placed in a fence of Club Q, which was the site of a mass shooting in November...
Colorado Springs gay club shooter’s case heads to trial