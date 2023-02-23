Around Siouxland: New Stage Players presents ‘On Golden Pond’

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you are looking for a little theater to enjoy, look no further than the New Stage Players’ production of “On Golden Pond.”

The show runs from Feb. 24 through Feb. 27 with the curtain rising at 7 p.m. each night, except for Sunday when it is at 2 p.m.

Those looking to get tickets for the show can follow this link.

Retired couple Ethel and Norman are spending their 48th summer at their vacation home on Golden Pond, in the woods of Maine.

Their delightful summer routine--fishing, picking strawberries, enjoying old mementos, listening to the loons call--is given a bitterly comedic edge by Norman’s unreliable memory and cantankerously morbid statements.

The turbulent relationship between father and daughter, the generation gap between young and old, and the difficulties of a couple in the twilight years of a long marriage, all combine in a play that effortlessly illustrates the hilarious, heartbreaking, human moments of which life is made.

A description of the play for the New Stage Players' website.

