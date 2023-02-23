Around Siouxland: Sham-ROCK the House

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You better get your dancing shoes, because this March it’ll be time to “Sham-ROCK the House.”

The event is scheduled for Friday, March 10 at Country Celebrations in Sioux City. The event is a fundraiser for Lila Mae’s House, which helps provide a safe and healthy environment for adult survivors of sex trafficking. Last year the event raised $60,000 for the Lila Mae’s, and this year they’re hoping to make $100,000.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with food being served at 6:15 p.m. Then from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. guests will enjoy a dueling pianos show. There’ll also be a change to win a grand prize after the show.

If you are interested in getting a ticket, follow this link.

