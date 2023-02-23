Cold and windy day ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. This morning we started off with some light lingering snow, but now the snow has exited the region, leaving behind impassable to completely covered roads across Siouxland.

The worse roads are in northern parts of Siouxland near Spencer, Okoboji, Sibley, Rock Rapids, and Sheldon, but other parts of Siouxland near Yankton, SD, Norfolk, NE, Storm Lake, IA, and Denison, IA, are reporting completely covered roads due to some freezing drizzle yesterday on top of the heavy snow last night.

Temperatures this morning are in the 20s and teens over in eastern parts of Siouxland, while western Siouxland is seeing temperatures below zero to single digits with wind chills down to 30 degrees below zero. So, western Siouxland is under a Wind Chill Advisory until noon today.

The rest of Siouxland is still under a Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, or Winter Weather Advisory that lasts until noon today as well. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for northern Siouxland. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central parts of the region, while the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern parts of Siouxland.

Today, our temperatures will continue to fall across the region, getting into the single digits to below zero for much of the region. The wind out of the northwest at up to 30 miles per hour will make our wind chills anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees below zero, with a few spots close to 30 degrees below zero. Because the wind will be gusty, our main concern will be blowing snow in previously snowed-over areas.

Tonight’s lows will be below zero all night, with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour and wind chills ranging from 15 to 30 degrees below zero. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday we will see a chance of some light snow passing through the region, but by the weekend we are forecasting highs in the 30s and 40s.

I have all the details in the attached video and coming up on News 4 at Noon.

