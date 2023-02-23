Jury selection to resume Friday for former school bus driver accused of sexual abuse

By KUOO Radio
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Jury selection in the trial of a former bus driver with the Okoboji School District charged with sexually abusing a student is now scheduled to resume Friday in Dickinson County District Court.

Steven Titterington was charged with one count each of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee. The charges were filed back in October 2020 when he was employed as a bus driver.

The jury selection started Tuesday but was suspended as court could not be in session Wednesday and Thursday because of the weather. Jury selection is now scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

It wasn’t immediately certain how much longer the jury selection process could take.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
MGN stock photo of car accident
Woman dies after rollover crash in Woodbury County
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say
The Division of Criminal Investigations is looking into the death of a man in Spencer, Iowa
Authorities investigating death in Spencer, IA
Winter weather will be impacting Siouxland today
Winter weather will be impacting Siouxland today

Latest News

Sen. Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids) and Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) address media at a...
Lawmakers plan lawsuit against senators who removed Frye-Mueller
AARP calls for insulin cap
Teen accused of threatening school bus has trial postponed
Jury selection to resume Friday for former school bus driver accused of sexual abuse