Jury selection to resume Friday for former school bus driver accused of sexual abuse

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Jury selection in the trial of a former bus driver with the Okoboji School District charged with sexually abusing a student is now scheduled to resume Friday in Dickinson County District Court.

Steven Titterington was charged with one count each of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee. The charges were filed back in October 2020 when he was employed as a bus driver.

The jury selection started Tuesday but was suspended as court could not be in session Wednesday and Thursday because of the weather. Jury selection is now scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

It wasn’t immediately certain how much longer the jury selection process could take.

