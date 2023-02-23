Northwestern College sending students on ‘short-term mission experiences’

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Northwestern College is sending 13 teams of students on service trips to seven states, Bahrain, Costa Rica, and Mexico. The point of these trips is to provide “short-term mission experiences” for students.

Scheduled for March 4-13, more than 150 participants will travel for this year’s annual Spring Service Partnerships.

These trips include new international mission partners. Al Raja School in Manama, Bahrain, World Team in Costa Rica.

Students will serve alongside local churches providing children’s activities, vacation bible school and sports clinics while working on other projects.

The Continental U.S. is partnering with ministries in locations ranging from the West Coast to the South and from Minnesota to Texas.

Northwestern students will join City Church of Compton to work with an afterschool program, engage in beautification projects, and participate in outreach programs.

The Denver team will work with Mile High Ministries, serving people who are homeless and socially marginalized

Two teams will serve in and learn about Native American communities. They’ll also do work at a wilderness camp operated by the Coldwater Foundation, a faith and leadership development organization.

In Texas, students will serve with Calvary Commission, a residential and education center for ex-convicts.

Two teams will travel to Mexico with missions both in Croc and Baja California Sur. Students will serve local youth in an after-school program run by Youthfront.

The final team will work with World Renew, the development, disaster response and justice arm of the Christian Reformed Church.

