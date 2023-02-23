Over 20 minors cited for alcohol violations at party in Woodland Park, NE

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Multiple minors were cited for alcohol possession earlier this week after authorities were called to a large party in northeast Nebraska.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, just before midnight, they responded to a loud party complaint in the 100-block of Cottage Drive in Woodland Park. When they arrived, authorities determined an underage alcohol party was taking place and the resident’s occupants refused to answer the door.

The sheriff’s office says they acquired a search warrant and entered the residence. As a result, authorities say 24 minors were given citations for minor in possession/consumption of alcohol. The three residents of the house were cited for aiding and abetting. One minor had to be taken to the hospital for severe intoxication.

Authorities also found a large amount of alcohol inside the house.

