Police advise Siouxland drivers to drive cautiously as winter storm dumps snow, ice

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Drivers are urged to use caution as local roads are expected to remain slick and snowy throughout Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Sioux City hasn’t seen the massive amounts of snow that some have seen in the northern parts of the KTIV viewing area. But, some snow has fallen. Combine that with cold and windy conditions, and roads become slippery.

Sgt. Tom Gill, Community Policing Sergeant for the Sioux City Police Department, says police have seen a handful of accidents. ”Between about 10:30 [Wednesday] morning and about 5 [Wednesday night] we’ve had seven accidents that are related to the drizzle, the ice that’s on the roads,” said Sgt. Gill. “So, you’ve got to slow down. You know, there’s going to be an increased distance that you want to leave between the vehicle in front of you, especially when you’re coming into a stop sign or stoplight downtown.”

Thankfully, Sgt. Gill says these accidents were minor. However, with conditions expected to get worse throughout Wednesday night, it’s still important to take precautions if you have to drive Wednesday night, or Thursday morning. ”Slow down,” said Sgt. Gill. “Obviously, you want to slow down because of the ice, and then be careful getting out of your car because the parking lots are going to be slick. The sidewalks are going to be slick, so make sure that you be careful walking.”

Sgt. Gill says that if your kids do have to go to school on Thursday, make sure there’s a safe way to get them there. Also, if you do need to drive to work or anywhere Thursday morning, give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape off your windshield, because chances are it’ll be frozen over.

