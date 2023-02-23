Sheriff: One person dead after crash near Winside, NE

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - One person has died and another was injured after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in northeast Nebraska.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the accident was reported around 3:50 p.m. on Highway 35, about four miles south of Winside.

The sheriff’s office says the accident happened when a southbound vehicle on the highway collided with a northbound vehicle. Both vehicles had disabling damage and the highway had to be closed for a brief amount of time.

One of the drivers was taken to a hospital and released. The other driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe weather conditions and the lack of seatbelt usage were factors in the fatality. The accident remains under investigation.

