Teen accused of threatening school bus has trial postponed

NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - The trial has been postponed for the Antelope County, Nebraska, teen accused of threatening students on a school bus.

The suspect, Koda Fernau, will undergo a psychological evaluation after costs are approved by the judge. Fernau’s trial is now scheduled for June 20 in the Antelope County Courthouse, in Neligh.

In order to postpone the trial, Fernau waived his speedy trial rights under Nebraska court rules.

Fernau is charged with one count of terroristic threats. Court documents allege Fernau made inappropriate remarks on his school bus including references to buying a firearm, before later threatening to “shoot up” the bus.

