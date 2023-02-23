Wind Chill Advisory for parts of Siouxland into Friday morning

**Wind Chill Advisory for much of western and northern Siouxland through 10 am Friday**

Wind Chill Advisory (KTIV)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The system that brought Siouxland a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow on Thursday moved well onto the east today although a northwesterly wind stayed strong causing blowing snow.

That wind will ease some tonight but it will stay strong enough to send wind chills down to -30 degrees in parts of Siouxland and those areas will be in a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 am Friday with actual lows in the single digits below zero.

We will see some clouds move in Thursday night and Friday and we could even see a bit of light snow in the morning hours on Friday with little to no accumulation.

We’ll clear out a little better on Saturday and with that additional sunshine and a stronger south wind we’ll see temperatures climb dramatically as highs head into the upper 30s.

Sunday will be mild as well with highs in the low to mid 40s although clouds will be on the increase and we could even see a slight chance of a late day rain shower.

The chances of rain get better Sunday night and could linger into early Monday with highs on Monday in the upper 30s.

Do we get to keep that milder weather around for a while?

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

