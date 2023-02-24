3 Siouxland girls teams earn trip to state, Heelan topples Carroll in semifinal matchup

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Bishop Heelan boys found a way to hang on in a close game against a tough Carroll Tiger squad. Matt Noll led the way for the Crusaders scoring 22 points as Bishop Heelan sent the crowd home happy with a 61-51 win.

And in a night of big news for Siouxland three girls’ teams punched their tickets to the state tournament, Remsen St. Mary’s took down Exira-EHK 51-43, Newell-Fonda toppled AGWSR 76-39, Pocahontas Area also earned a trip to the well defeating Underwood, 50-45.

