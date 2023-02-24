3 Siouxland girls teams earn trip to state, Heelan topples Carroll in semifinal matchup

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Bishop Heelan boys found a way to hang on in a close game against a tough Carroll Tiger squad. Matt Noll led the way for the Crusaders scoring 22 points as Bishop Heelan sent the crowd home happy with a 61-51 win.

And in a night of big news for Siouxland three girls’ teams punched their tickets to the state tournament, Remsen St. Mary’s took down Exira-EHK 51-43, Newell-Fonda toppled AGWSR 76-39, Pocahontas Area also earned a trip to the well defeating Underwood, 50-45.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
MGN stock photo of car accident
Woman dies after rollover crash in Woodbury County
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say
The Division of Criminal Investigations is looking into the death of a man in Spencer, Iowa
Authorities investigating death in Spencer, IA
Sheriff: One person dead after crash near Winside, NE

Latest News

Remsen St. Mary's huddles up for a timeout in their 68-51 win over South O'Brien.
SportsFource Extra: Tournament Tuesday
Xander Rentschler listens to Coach VanderFeen during a timeout.
West Lyon basketball player defying all odds with the help of a love for sports
Bishop Heelan's Matt Noll rises up for the slam in the Crusaders' thriller overtime win over Le...
3A and 4A boys basketball teams kick off playoff run with first round battles
Bulldog boys basketball head coach Dave Irwin speaks to the team during his final home game as...
Coaches Corner: Dave Irwin reflects back on his 21 years as the Le Mars boys basketball head coach