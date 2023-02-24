Another cold day across Siouxland, but this weekend we will see above average highs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. This morning it is cold. Temperatures are in the single digits and for the most part everyone is below zero for their actual temperature. Wind has calmed down some with wind now out of the northwest between 5 to 10 miles per hour, but we are still seeing wind chills anywhere from 15 to close to 30 degrees below zero across Siouxland.

Since wind chills are so cold, we have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for much of western and northern Siouxland until 10 am where we could see wind chills down to 30 degrees below zero. Then Holt County is under a Wind Chill Warning until noon as they could see wind chills down to 35 degrees below zero.

Also, we have some light snow passing through southern parts of Siouxland this morning. For the most part the snow isn’t reaching the ground, but we do have some reports of light snow falling in Norfolk, NE this morning.

Today, will be another cold day with highs getting into the single digits and maybe some low teens by the afternoon, but wind chills will be between 5 to 15 degrees below zero so be sure you are dressing warm. We also have another chance to see some light scattered snow showers this afternoon. For the most part we won’t see much out of the snow showers maybe some flurries to a good dusting.

Tonight, will also be cold with temperatures getting back into the single digits to below zero and wind chills will be anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees below zero. We will also see clouds start to move out making it partly cloudy tonight.

This weekend we are forecasting for mild temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but then Sunday night into Monday morning we will see rain showers move into the region.

I have all the details in my full forecast in the video attached and the latest details coming up on News 4 at Noon.

