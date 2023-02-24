Around Siouxland: Youth Pool League’s Gold Tournament

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Youth Pool League will be having its Gold Tournament this March.

The tournament is scheduled for March 4 at Don’s Sports Bar & Grill in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The competition is a doubles pool tournament with a silent auction. Money raised during the tournament will go to the league.

The event is open to the public so anybody can come to watch the kids play, bid on silent auction items or even have their kid join the tournament.

Tournament starts at 11 a.m. with sign-up before that. More information can be found on the league’s Facebook page.

