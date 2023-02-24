Focusing on fundamentals, dental clinic hosts free services

A patient undergoes services during "Give Kids a Smile" day in Sioux City.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dona Prince’s Esthetic Dentistry normally sees about 14 to 16 patients per day. But during “Give Kids a Smile day,” the office sees up to 40 patients.

The event gives everyone 18 and under the chance for free dental care including cleaning and X-Rays. Dr. Joshua Hindman sees each of those patients, and he hopes the service will help kids avoid further dental problems as they get older.

”We kind of go room from room and, you know, we want to stay busy and see as many kids as we can. A lot of kids don’t have access to dental care. So this is really important day, you know, everything’s done here. No charge today. So we want to try to bridge that gap and get as many of these kids seen as possible,” said Dr. Hindman.

Hindman says baby teeth are often an afterthought, but how patients treat those teeth often carries forward into adult life.

”You know, baby teeth are really important. They kind of set us up for success with our adult teeth when they come in. So we don’t want to disregard that. And we want to start those good habits as soon as possible,” said Hindman.

The practice hosts the event every year. If you’d like to participate next year, visit the clinic’s Facebook page.

