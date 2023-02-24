Heavy snow falls in northern Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A storm system that brought freezing rain, sleet, and snow to Siouxland exited the region very early Friday morning.

The heaviest of snow fell across parts of South Dakota and Minnesota although northern Siouxland ended up with plenty.

Here is a list of the snowfall reports gathered from the KTIV viewing area:

Tea, SD – 12.6

Sibley, IA – 11.0

Canton, SD – 10.4

4NW Crofton, NE – 8.5

Estherville, IA – 8.0

Rock Rapids, IA – 8.0

1W Spirit Lake, IA – 7.7

Yankton, SD – 7.0

Hull, IA – 6.0

2W Ponca, NE – 6.0

1NW Vermillion, SD – 5.5

Sheldon, IA – 5.0

Orange City, IA – 4.5

Bloomfield, NE – 4.5

Spencer, IA – 3.5

Verdel, NE – 3.4

Ruthven, IA – 3.0

Vermillion, SD – 2.8

Dakota Dunes, SD – 2.5

KTIV – 2.0

Le Mars, IA – 2.0

5NW Holstein, IA – 1.9

5NW Moville, IA – 1.8

Remsen, IA – 1.8

Norfolk, NE – 1.5

Neligh, NE – 1.5

Sioux Gateway Airport – 1.3

Mapleton, IA – 1.0

Little Sioux, IA – 1.0

Cherokee, IA – 1.0

