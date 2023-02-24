How to properly clear snow around fire hydrants

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When winter storms hit, most people head outside to shovel snow off of driveways and sidewalks.

Make sure to clear the snow from around fire hydrants on or near your property, as well.

It’s important for hydrants to be clear of any surrounding snow. In the event of a fire, firefighters need access to the hydrant. While it’s not the responsibility of property owners to clear hydrants on their land, it’s appreciated by local fire departments. ”It’s not anybody’s responsibility, but you really want to be neighborly and help us, because there’s so many fire hydrants throughout,” said Rodriguez. “So, it’s important to help your own self out or your neighborhood out by cleaning those hydrants as quickly as possible after a snowstorm goes through.”

When you clear snow around a fire hydrant, there are some important tips to keep in mind. ”It’s very important that we have a 3-foot clearance around the fire hydrant in order to get our personnel to attach the hoses to the hydrant and get the water to our fire engines and the fire suppressed as quickly as possible,” said Rodriguez.

Also, make sure to brush any snow off of the top of hydrants, as well.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.