Laurel, NE murder suspect wants criminal charges dropped

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - The attorney for the Laurel, Nebraska woman, who’s charged in a quadruple murder, is appealing the county court’s finding that enough evidence existed to try her for murder.

Thursday, defense attorney Doug Stratton filed a “plea in abatement”. In that document, Stratton claims the state failed to establish “probable cause” showing Carrie Jones aided her husband, Jason Jones, in the killing of Gene Twiford, in his Laurel home back on August 4th. Stratton also claims the state failed to present any complete evidence that the crime Carrie Jones is accused of committing was actually committed.

The prosecution alleges Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford, were killed at their home in the 500 block of Elm Street, in Laurel, in the early morning hours of August 4th. They say Michelle Ebeling was killed at her home, in the 200 block of Elm Street, just nine minutes later.

The state alleges Carrie Jones wasn’t present at the time of the killings, but that she aided Jason Jones by removing burnt clothing, tending to his wounds, and hiding the fact that he told her about the killings.

The judge will hear arguments on the plea from both sides during a hearing, on Monday, in Cedar County District Court. Also on Monday, Carrie Jones will be arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felony.

If the judge grants Jones’ plea, the charges would be dismissed.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.