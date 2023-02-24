Much warmer weather returns with even a chance of thunderstorms to end the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cold conditions ruled the day on Friday with even some flakes of snow coming down from time to time just to make it look that much more wintry.

Big changes come our way for the weekend though.

Skies will be clearing out some into Saturday morning and temperatures won’t fall all that much meaning lows will stay in the single digits above zero.

A combination of lots of sunshine and a southerly wind on Saturday will bring in a much warmer day as highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s across Siouxland.

Temperatures may even get warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s expected although it will come with increasing clouds as our next system approaches.

The Sunday night storm system will be a much warmer one meaning our precipitation will be in the form of rain and even some thunderstorms with the heavier amounts of rain coming down in eastern Siouxland as lows will stay above the freezing mark in the mid 30s.

A rain chance could linger into early Monday morning, mainly in eastern Siouxland, before clearing and very windy conditions come our way for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Will there be more changes throughout the week next week?

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

