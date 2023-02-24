Sioux City announces changes to three routes

Sioux City Transit
Sioux City Transit(City of Sioux City)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City is announcing changes in three city bus routes effective Mon., Feb, 27. The change will impact three routes of the Sioux City Transit.

  • Riverside #5: Service will change from Ross to Rebecca St. The change is to better serve Liberty Elementary School.
  • Council Oaks 7#: This route will now run both directions, moving out and back along West 4th Street and Riverside Boulevard.
  • South Sioux City #9: The westbound service on 9th Street will be rerouted to Arbor Drive in order to access Harney Elementary School. The 33rd Street to B Street service will be rerouted to G Street north of 33rd Street in order to access Cardinal Elementary.

Questions about route changes can be directed to the Sioux City Transit dispatch office at 712-279-6404.

Para transit service questions can be directed to the SRTS dispatch office at 712-279-6919.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Sheriff: One person dead after crash near Winside, NE
Carrie Jones, right, speaks with her lawyer at her District Court arraignment.
Laurel, NE murder suspect wants criminal charges dropped
Over 20 minors cited for alcohol violations at party in Woodland Park, NE
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Youth Pool League’s Gold Tournament
Around Siouxland: Youth Pool League’s Gold Tournament
Laurel, NE murder suspect wants criminal charges dropped
The badge of Storm Lake Police Department.
Storm Lake, IA considering traffic enforcement cameras
Dog Walk Forecast: Montana & Dakota
Dog Walk Forecast: Montana & Dakota