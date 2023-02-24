Sioux City announces changes to three routes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City is announcing changes in three city bus routes effective Mon., Feb, 27. The change will impact three routes of the Sioux City Transit.

Riverside #5: Service will change from Ross to Rebecca St. The change is to better serve Liberty Elementary School.

Council Oaks 7#: This route will now run both directions, moving out and back along West 4th Street and Riverside Boulevard.

South Sioux City #9: The westbound service on 9th Street will be rerouted to Arbor Drive in order to access Harney Elementary School. The 33rd Street to B Street service will be rerouted to G Street north of 33rd Street in order to access Cardinal Elementary.

Questions about route changes can be directed to the Sioux City Transit dispatch office at 712-279-6404.

Para transit service questions can be directed to the SRTS dispatch office at 712-279-6919.

