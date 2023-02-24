Storm Lake, IA considering traffic enforcement cameras

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Storm Lake exploring the possibility of adding automated traffic cameras to assist in enforcing speeding violations.

According to KUOO Radio, the city council this week was given a presentation by a leading provider of traffic enforcement solutions. Storm Lake Police Chief Chris Cole said excessive speeding and reckless driving are among the biggest complaints that the department hears from citizens.

Cole said if automated cameras are installed, the city would decide the speed threshold for issuing tickets…

Cole said if a system is implemented, warnings would be issued for the first 30 days. A Storm Lake police supervisor would review and approve all citations, and there would be a process to contest citations that are issued.

Chief Cole is encouraging feedback from the public about the possibility of adding traffic enforcement cameras. KUOO Radio says there would be no charge to the city for traffic enforcement cameras. They would be funded through paid citations.

