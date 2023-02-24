Voices for Food mobile food pantries feed residents in Dakota County every week

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A Dakota County, Neb. non-profit is doing its part to help keep the community fed.

The “Voices for Food” program began as part of a grant research project to look at food insecurity. Now, it offers a food pantry in Dakota County each week of every month.

The week of Feb. 20, 2023, the pantry was held at the Dakota City Fire Station. The organization holds a pantry at that particular fire station from 4-5:30p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month.

The time and place are chosen with the needs of the community in mind.

”We found a lot of the pantries were during the day, and people couldn’t get to them,” said Brenda Sale, Program Director of Voices for Food. “So we started an evening food pantry to meet the needs for the working families or people that couldn’t get to day pantries. And it’s the highest attended pantry in the county because we did it based on those assessments and need.”

The pantries are filled with food bought every month from the Food Bank of Siouxland.

In the summer, “Voices for Food” also runs a program handing out fresh produce to Dakota County’s food pantries. Last summer, they contributed more than 13,000 pounds of fresh food.

”It’s hard for a food bank to keep fresh food, you know, dairy, meat, produce, on hand,” said Sale. “So, our produce program brings fresh produce directly from the garden to the sites, usually picked that day. And, like I said, 4-500 pounds a week is ending up at all 4 locations to provide families with fresh food that they might otherwise not have access to, nor could they probably afford.”

The Voices for Food program is heavily supported by volunteers. Last year, 67 volunteers contributed more than 2,000 hours of service helping in pantries, gardens, and making food pickups and deliveries.

Along with the pantry at the fire station on the 4th Thursday of each month, “Voices for Food” holds a pantry each week. On the first and third Thursday of each month, it holds one at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City from 1-3p.m. On the second Friday, it’s held at St. Paul Methodist Church in South Sioux from 2-4p.m.

