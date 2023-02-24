Voices for Food mobile food pantries feed residents in Dakota County every week

Voices For Food holds a mobile food pantry each week of the month.
Voices For Food holds a mobile food pantry each week of the month.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A Dakota County, Neb. non-profit is doing its part to help keep the community fed.

The “Voices for Food” program began as part of a grant research project to look at food insecurity. Now, it offers a food pantry in Dakota County each week of every month.

The week of Feb. 20, 2023, the pantry was held at the Dakota City Fire Station. The organization holds a pantry at that particular fire station from 4-5:30p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month.

The time and place are chosen with the needs of the community in mind.

”We found a lot of the pantries were during the day, and people couldn’t get to them,” said Brenda Sale, Program Director of Voices for Food. “So we started an evening food pantry to meet the needs for the working families or people that couldn’t get to day pantries. And it’s the highest attended pantry in the county because we did it based on those assessments and need.”

The pantries are filled with food bought every month from the Food Bank of Siouxland.

In the summer, “Voices for Food” also runs a program handing out fresh produce to Dakota County’s food pantries. Last summer, they contributed more than 13,000 pounds of fresh food.

”It’s hard for a food bank to keep fresh food, you know, dairy, meat, produce, on hand,” said Sale. “So, our produce program brings fresh produce directly from the garden to the sites, usually picked that day. And, like I said, 4-500 pounds a week is ending up at all 4 locations to provide families with fresh food that they might otherwise not have access to, nor could they probably afford.”

The Voices for Food program is heavily supported by volunteers. Last year, 67 volunteers contributed more than 2,000 hours of service helping in pantries, gardens, and making food pickups and deliveries.

Along with the pantry at the fire station on the 4th Thursday of each month, “Voices for Food” holds a pantry each week. On the first and third Thursday of each month, it holds one at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City from 1-3p.m. On the second Friday, it’s held at St. Paul Methodist Church in South Sioux from 2-4p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
MGN stock photo of car accident
Woman dies after rollover crash in Woodbury County
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say
The Division of Criminal Investigations is looking into the death of a man in Spencer, Iowa
Authorities investigating death in Spencer, IA
Winter weather will be impacting Siouxland today
Winter weather will be impacting Siouxland today

Latest News

Fire crews ask that you shovel 3 feet around fire hydrants to make access easier in the event...
How to properly clear snow around fire hydrants
Carrie Jones, right, speaks with her lawyer at her District Court arraignment.
Laurel, NE murder suspect wants criminal charges dropped
Sen. Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids) and Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) address media at a...
Lawmakers plan lawsuit against senators who removed Frye-Mueller
AARP calls for insulin cap