Best middle school art in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over 300 students considered to be the best middle school artists in Siouxland competed to have their work displayed at the Sioux City Art Center, 69 made the cut.

The art center is celebrating youth art month. Students from 6th to 8th grade submitted their artwork to be selected for the gallery. Teachers from several different sent in the work to be considered.

The gallery will be on display from February 25th to April 9. Education coordinator Kim Albracht says this a great opportunity for students to be recognized for their work. She says the work these students submit never fails to impress her.

“I would say no, I think anybody that has the courage to put their skills into showing it should be commended. I think that’s a really vulnerable place to be,” she said.

