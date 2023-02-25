Central Lyon Lyons Girls Basketball secures ticket to state tournament against Hinton

ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) - The 21-0 Central Lyon Lions and the 20-3 Hinton Blackhawks proved to be 2 of the top girls’ basketball teams in Siouxland this season, and on Friday night, they matched up at Unity Christian with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

The Lions came out on fire, jumping out to an early 13-0 lead and never looking back. Their defense was a key in this one as they were able to jump passing lanes and get points on the fastbreak as well as get a number of blocks.

The Lions would come out on top, 61-33, and officially punched their ticket to the state tournament in Des Moines.

“We are so excited,” said Afton Schlumbohm, a senior guard on the Lions. “We’ve been focused all season on this goal, and it feels so good to accomplish it.”

“These kids just wanted it, you know,” said Heather Grafing, Central Lyon Girls Basketball Head Coach. “I can’t coach what they did that first little bit. They just wanted it. And I’m so proud of them. After sitting home for 2 days because of the snow, I didn’t know what we were going to look like coming out. And boy, those kids, I’m just so proud of them.”

