Central Lyon Lyons Girls Basketball secures ticket to state tournament against Hinton

By Nick Reis and Jayson Moeller
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) - The 21-0 Central Lyon Lions and the 20-3 Hinton Blackhawks proved to be 2 of the top girls’ basketball teams in Siouxland this season, and on Friday night, they matched up at Unity Christian with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

The Lions came out on fire, jumping out to an early 13-0 lead and never looking back. Their defense was a key in this one as they were able to jump passing lanes and get points on the fastbreak as well as get a number of blocks.

The Lions would come out on top, 61-33, and officially punched their ticket to the state tournament in Des Moines.

“We are so excited,” said Afton Schlumbohm, a senior guard on the Lions. “We’ve been focused all season on this goal, and it feels so good to accomplish it.”

“These kids just wanted it, you know,” said Heather Grafing, Central Lyon Girls Basketball Head Coach. “I can’t coach what they did that first little bit. They just wanted it. And I’m so proud of them. After sitting home for 2 days because of the snow, I didn’t know what we were going to look like coming out. And boy, those kids, I’m just so proud of them.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Friday
Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting Friday night
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Sheriff: One person dead after crash near Winside, NE

Latest News

Sioux City East's Cole Ritchie celebrates after draining a key three-point basket in the Black...
East hangs on in thriller to move to region final.
Bishop Heelans Matt Noll dunks the ball through the net in the Crusaders region semifinal...
3 Siouxland girls teams earn trip to state, Heelan topples Carroll in semifinal matchup
Remsen St. Mary's huddles up for a timeout in their 68-51 win over South O'Brien.
SportsFource Extra: Tournament Tuesday
Xander Rentschler listens to Coach VanderFeen during a timeout.
West Lyon basketball player defying all odds with the help of a love for sports