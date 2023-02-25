East hangs on in thriller to move to region final.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City East Black Raider boys found a way to hang on and earn a trip to the region final when they defeated Johnston 63-60. The Dragons led most of the way, but clutch shots from Cole Ritchie, Fitzy Grant, and free throws from Sam Jons sealed the deal for the Black Raiders.

Sioux City East moves on to the region final where they will travel to take on Norwalk, for a spot in the state tournament.

