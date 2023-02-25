Experts detail warning signs for women heart disease

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Centers for Disease Control, Heart disease is the contributing cause of death for one in five women.

February is Women’s Heart Health month, and experts at the cardiovascular center at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center want women to know they have different warning signs for heart disease than men do.

They’re mostly subtle and don’t include tightening of the chest, which is a common in sign in men.

“Some of the things related to like a woman’s menstrual cycle history and pregnancies, put them at a risk that men don’t have, so knowing all of that history and making sure that they are keeping their family doctors and cardiologists aware of that is super important,” Cardiovascular Nurse Practitioner at Mercy One Jessica Wineland said.

Wineland says the keys to prevention include: healthy eating habits, working out, and avoiding tobacco products.

“Maintaining a stable weight or losing some weight, if you’re in the obese or very obese category, working your way up to about 150 minutes of moderate intensity, aerobic activity every week,”

While it can be nerve-racking to talk to your doctor about symptoms, and potential treatment, Wineland says even open-heart surgery has become less invasive with technology and the skill of surgeons.

“While it is a big surgery, it is an important surgery, it honestly is not nearly as painful as people think. You’re usually in the hospital for anywhere from three to five days, but most people are home, taking just Tylenol, for pain control,” Wineland said.

According to the CDC, 44% of women are living with some form of heart disease.

Warning signs of heart disease for women include dizziness, nausea, lightheadedness, passing out spells, or flu-like symptoms.

