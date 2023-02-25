Sioux City Police investigate stabbing death

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City Police are investigating a stabbing death that occurred around 10 P.M. Friday at 414 11th Street.

According to a press release, an adult male was found with multiple stab wounds at the scene. Police say he was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Investigators are treating this as a homicide and the name of the victim isn’t being release pending notification of relatives.

