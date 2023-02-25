Sioux City Police investigate stabbing death

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City Police are investigating a stabbing death that occurred around 10 P.M. Friday at 414 11th Street.

According to a press release, an adult male was found with multiple stab wounds at the scene. Police say he was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Investigators are treating this as a homicide and the name of the victim isn’t being release pending notification of relatives.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you the very latest information as details become available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Friday
Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting Friday night
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust

Latest News

A teacher pulled a man and his wheelchair from a burning car in Manchester, Connecticut.
Teacher rescues man, his wheelchair from burning car
SC East vs. Johnston BBB
Siouxland native, Mildred Edgington, turned 103 on Friday and shared some of her life journey...
Siouxlander celebrates her 103rd birthday, she shared some of her story with us
103-year-old Mildred Edgington celebrated her birthday on Friday