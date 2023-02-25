Siouxlander celebrates her 103rd birthday, she shared some of her story with us

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Today was filled with birthday milestones.

In South Sioux City, Mildred Edgington, turned 103-years-old, today.

Edgington said it was a blessing to celebrate her birthday with her friends at the Azria Health Regency Square in South Sioux City.

When Edgington reflected on some of her fondest memories, one stuck out above the rest.

”My husband and I were celebrating our anniversary and going to do it very quietly, just going to a cafe and having a good meal. When we got to the Cafe, we found our friends and family there,” said Edgington.

Life, of course, has its ups and downs.

Edgington has lost a child.

She calls it one of the toughest things she had to go through.

Today, she shared her source of strength that has helped her through 103 years.

”Just have a good faith in God, and I think that’s what helped me live all these years, because I have turned to him in many times of trouble, and they have always been solved,” said Edgington.

Before the celebration ended today, she expressed her gratitude for everyone.

who showed up to help celebrate her birthday.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Friday
Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting Friday night
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Sheriff: One person dead after crash near Winside, NE

Latest News

SC East vs. Johnston BBB
103-year-old Mildred Edgington celebrated her birthday on Friday
Central Lyon vs. Hinton GBB
Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting Friday night
Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting Friday night