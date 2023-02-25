Siouxlander celebrates her 103rd birthday, she shared some of her story with us

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Today was filled with birthday milestones.

In South Sioux City, Mildred Edgington, turned 103-years-old, today.

Edgington said it was a blessing to celebrate her birthday with her friends at the Azria Health Regency Square in South Sioux City.

When Edgington reflected on some of her fondest memories, one stuck out above the rest.

”My husband and I were celebrating our anniversary and going to do it very quietly, just going to a cafe and having a good meal. When we got to the Cafe, we found our friends and family there,” said Edgington.

Life, of course, has its ups and downs.

Edgington has lost a child.

She calls it one of the toughest things she had to go through.

Today, she shared her source of strength that has helped her through 103 years.

”Just have a good faith in God, and I think that’s what helped me live all these years, because I have turned to him in many times of trouble, and they have always been solved,” said Edgington.

Before the celebration ended today, she expressed her gratitude for everyone.

who showed up to help celebrate her birthday.

