Three Siouxland residents celebrate 100th birthday within weeks of each other

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Not one, not two, but three Siouxland residents got to light their 100th birthday candle, Friday.

Edith, Betty, and Shirley celebrated their 100th birthdays Friday at Pioneer Valley Living and Rehabilitation.

They might not share the same birthdate, but they all were born in 1923 within a few weeks of each other. Edith’s birthday was on February 14th, Betty’s was on February 15th, and Shirley’s will be on March 9th.

They got to celebrate with cupcakes, balloons, and with Sergeant Bluff’s mayor.

They also got a picture signed by the staff, and a letter from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wishing them a happy birthday.

“It was a wonderful turnout. I haven’t experienced anything like this before, so it was absolutely amazing for us and everyone here at pioneer valley,” said Melissa Roupe, Pioneer Valley’s Marketing Director.

Staff have been planning this party for over a month

Having three residents turning 100 so close together doesn’t happen very often.

So, the staff wanted to go all out.

“We all love to be able to break away a little bit and have fun with our residents and our staff involved. So this wasn’t just a special day for them, it was for everyone involved,” said Rope.

Edith, Shirley, and Betty got the spend the rest of the day with their family.

