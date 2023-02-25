Warmer weekend with a chance of thunderstorms Sunday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Flurries fell in parts of Siouxland yesterday, but our Saturday has remained sunny and significantly warmer.

Tonight our lows will drop into the lower 20s. We will have partly cloudy skies with the possibility of seeing patchy fog in northern Siouxland.

We will see increasing clouds tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

As we head into the nighttime hours on Sunday, rain showers and the possibility of thunderstorms make their way into the region. The severe threat is expected stay to the south of Siouxland. Lows for the night will sit a bit warmer in the mid 30s.

We could wake up to a few rain showers that will make their way out by the mid-morning hours Monday. The day will be fairly windy with highs with winds out of the northwest between 15 and 30 mph. Highs will sit in the upper 30s.

Monday night our lows will cool back down into the lower 20s.

Tuesday will be a mild day with highs in the mid 40s and mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday night lows will drop into the upper 20s. We will have mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of seeing mixed precipitation fall in the area during the overnight hours.

