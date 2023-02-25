Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting Friday night

By Jessica Brown and Ervin Dohmen
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa (KTIV) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds Friday night following a shooting in rural Woodbury County.

The scene is near the intersection of 220th Street and Buchanan Avenue just southeast of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

According to law enforcement, they were called to the scene just before 7pm where they found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to area hospitals and there is no word on their conditions.

”We’re not going to be able to provide a lot right now. I can tell you at 6:47 p.m. tonight, we got a 911 call saying that they needed cops at the scene. When we got here, we found 3 adults that were injured. It looks to be possible gunshot wounds. We’ve transported to area hospitals. No word on how they’re doing. So, and we wouldn’t release anything if we did. We’re so fresh into this investigation. We’re still trying to piece together what’s going on,” said Chief Deputy Tony Wingert of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Deputy Wingert says there is no risk to the public, but no one has been detained. They are also waiting on receiving search warrants.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sergeant Bluff Police Department, Sioux City Fire and Rescue, Wings Air, and Sergeant Bluff Fire.

This incident is still under investigation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Sheriff: One person dead after crash near Winside, NE
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Carrie Jones, right, speaks with her lawyer at her District Court arraignment.
Laurel, NE murder suspect wants criminal charges dropped

Latest News

Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting Friday night
Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting Friday night
Best middle school art in Sioux City
Give Kids A Smile
Free dentistry in Siouxland
Three Siouxland residents celebrate 100th birthday within weeks of each other