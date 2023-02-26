Aren Fit in Sioux City is doing their part to raise funds for Domestic Violence awareness

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local gym is using exercise to raise funds for Safe place Siouxland.

Arena Fit started their first ever spinathon on February 20th which ended today with a 2-hour session from 10 am- 12pm.

The spinathon raised funds while riders pedaled for 26.2 miles which measures out to a full-length marathon.

New ownership bought Arena Fit back in July, and from that moment they knew they wanted to make a lasting impact on the community.

”February is teen dating violence awareness month, and we are parents of four daughters, and it’s always been important to us to make sure they understand what safe healthy relationships look like, and Safe Place Siouxland is a very good advocate for that,” said Heather Crichton, an owner of Arena Fit.

Safe Place Siouxland, the benefactor of the fundraiser is an organization focused on helping adults and children who have experienced domestic violence.

