Armed robbery reported at a Le Mars coffee shop

Security camera captures Le Mars coffee shop robbery suspect
Security camera captures Le Mars coffee shop robbery suspect(Le Mars Police Department)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Le Mars, Iowa (KTIV) The Le Mars police department is investigating an armed robbery that happened this morning around 8:45 A.M. at the Brew Coffee Shop located at 346 Plymouth St SW.

The Le Mars police are looking for a suspect described as an Hispanic male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white bandana covering his face. Police say the suspect displayed a firearm and left with a underdetermined amount of cash.

Please contact the Le Mars Police Department at 712-546-4113 or Plymouth County Crime Stoppers at 712-548-4968 with any information you may have on this crime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel John Parker III
One person dead after stabbing in Sioux City
Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Friday
Update: Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office releases new details about a shooting that left one person dead and two others critically injured
Kilee Dahl moved from Sioux City to Kansas City, MO to continue her professional dance career...
Sioux City native turned Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader reflects on Super Bowl experience
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Siouxland native, Mildred Edgington, turned 103 on Friday and shared some of her life journey...
Siouxlander celebrates her 103rd birthday, she shared some of her story with us

Latest News

Remsen St. Mary's, Central Lyon Boys advance to State
Jennifer Slaight-Hansen, an Aberdeen native, was selected to be the next Chair of the South...
South Dakota Democrats select new party leadership
Sioux City native turned Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader reflects on Super Bowl experience
Sioux City native turned Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader reflects on Super Bowl experience
Kilee Dahl moved from Sioux City to Kansas City, MO to continue her professional dance career...
Sioux City native turned Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader reflects on Super Bowl experience