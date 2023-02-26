Armed robbery reported at a Le Mars coffee shop

Le Mars, Iowa (KTIV) The Le Mars police department is investigating an armed robbery that happened this morning around 8:45 A.M. at the Brew Coffee Shop located at 346 Plymouth St SW.

The Le Mars police are looking for a suspect described as an Hispanic male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white bandana covering his face. Police say the suspect displayed a firearm and left with a underdetermined amount of cash.

Please contact the Le Mars Police Department at 712-546-4113 or Plymouth County Crime Stoppers at 712-548-4968 with any information you may have on this crime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.