LIVE: Woodbury County Sheriff provides update on fatal shooting near Sgt Bluff, IA

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference on Sunday to provide an update on a shooting that left one person and two injured.

So far, the sheriff’s office has said the shooting happened Friday night at about 6:45 p.m. at 2169 Buchanan Avenue, located in rural Sgt. Bluff, Iowa.

According to a previous news release, deputies observed an injured person on the floor of the residence when they arrived. Deputies immediately entered the residence and rescued an 11-year-old boy from inside. While removing the boy, deputies discovered a male and a female victim, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The release indicated the original person authorities found was suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect with the self-inflicted gunshot wound was transported to an Omaha hospital in critical condition. The female victim was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City in critical condition. The male victim died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and they are not looking for a suspect. The identities of those involved have not been released.

“The three people know each other, so we have to work through all of that stuff we were at the scene until late into the early morning hours this morning, detectives are still working on interviewing people which will be part of that ongoing investigation,” said Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, when previously talking about a possible motive.

