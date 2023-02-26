Sioux City native turned Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader reflects on Super Bowl experience

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City native is ending her career with the Kansas City Chiefs Organization on a high note.

Kilee (Watson) Dahl graduated from East High School and the University of South Dakota. When she isn’t in the classroom as a teacher in Kansas City, she is on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on the Chiefs.

Dahl has been with the team for five years. She is retiring after this season able to say she’s experienced more than most: two Super Bowls followed by Champions Parades.

”The first one was, I think more emotional just because it’s been 50 years since they have one. But this one was just, everyone just kind of came together,” said Dahl. “I remember being on the truck and just looking up and there were people on top of buildings, on the parking garages. There were people everywhere. And so just seeing everyone’s faces just light up with joy that their city got to experience this again was just something unmatched.”

Dahl describes the most recent win and parade as redemption and a victory lap for the Chiefs because so many doubted them at the start of the season. She says however Super Bowl 54, the Chiefs’ first win in 50 years, holds a more emotional spot in her heart.

”I can’t remember how many minutes were left in the game. But I turned around and the Hunt family and the Lamar trophy were right there. I immediately got emotional just because we hadn’t won in 50 years. So it was like I want it for them. I want it for the organization. And when we won that one everyone in the stands was like bawling their eyes out,” said Dahl.

Dahl wants young dancers to know they can chase their dreams. It may mean taking a chance and leaving Sioux City, but it might land them at the Super Bowl.

