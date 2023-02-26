Siouxland boys squads punch their tickets to Des Moines in Saturday night action

By Nick Reis
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A number of boys basketball teams in Siouxland looked to secure their spots at the state tournament in Des Moines with key Saturday night wins. The Central Lyon Lions put up a dominant 82-57 win over Treynor at Sioux City East to lock in their spot and join their girls’ team for their 2nd straight tournament appearance.

”Down at state I’ve got to get some good sleep, eat good and be ready to play, said Andrew Austin, a senior on the Lions. “I don’t think we came ready to play last year but this year, we got it.”

“It’s been a really fun team to coach, and I’m just really looking forward to spending 2 more weeks with them,” said Ben Gerleman, Central Lyon Boys Head Coach. “We’re going to take it one day at a time and one game at a time, and hopefully we can finish with a win. But, if not, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed all these kids.”

Over in Le Mars, the Gehlen Catholic Jays and Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks squared up in a rivalry match to go on to state. It was a close game early, but the Hawks would pull away late to win 49-38 and secure their state ticket.

Another team in action Saturday night was the Sioux Central Rebels taking on Kuemper Catholic. That game was a tight one until the final buzzer, but the Rebels would fall just short, losing 69-67.

One last Siouxland team that punched their state ticket in dramatic fashion was the Western Christian Wolfpack. They took down West Lyon on a buzzer beating attempt at the end of the 4th quarter to win 67-66 and advance to Des Moines. Congrats to all Siouxland teams who secured their tickets to state!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Friday
Update: Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office releases new details about a shooting that left one person dead and two others critically injured
Nathaniel John Parker III
One person dead after stabbing in Sioux City
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb

Latest News

Dordt's Bryce Coppock rises for the game winner in their GPAC semifinal matchup against...
Dordt men & Briar Cliff women secure their spots in GPAC championship games
Kilee Dahl moved from Sioux City to Kansas City, MO to continue her professional dance career...
Sioux City native turned Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader reflects on Super Bowl experience
Sioux City East's Cole Ritchie celebrates after draining a key three-point basket in the Black...
East hangs on in thriller to move to region final.
The Central Lyon Lions and the Hinton Blackhawks both looked to punch their tickets to Des...
Central Lyon Lyons Girls Basketball secures ticket to state tournament against Hinton