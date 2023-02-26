Siouxland boys squads punch their tickets to Des Moines in Saturday night action

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A number of boys basketball teams in Siouxland looked to secure their spots at the state tournament in Des Moines with key Saturday night wins. The Central Lyon Lions put up a dominant 82-57 win over Treynor at Sioux City East to lock in their spot and join their girls’ team for their 2nd straight tournament appearance.

”Down at state I’ve got to get some good sleep, eat good and be ready to play, said Andrew Austin, a senior on the Lions. “I don’t think we came ready to play last year but this year, we got it.”

“It’s been a really fun team to coach, and I’m just really looking forward to spending 2 more weeks with them,” said Ben Gerleman, Central Lyon Boys Head Coach. “We’re going to take it one day at a time and one game at a time, and hopefully we can finish with a win. But, if not, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed all these kids.”

Over in Le Mars, the Gehlen Catholic Jays and Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks squared up in a rivalry match to go on to state. It was a close game early, but the Hawks would pull away late to win 49-38 and secure their state ticket.

Another team in action Saturday night was the Sioux Central Rebels taking on Kuemper Catholic. That game was a tight one until the final buzzer, but the Rebels would fall just short, losing 69-67.

One last Siouxland team that punched their state ticket in dramatic fashion was the Western Christian Wolfpack. They took down West Lyon on a buzzer beating attempt at the end of the 4th quarter to win 67-66 and advance to Des Moines. Congrats to all Siouxland teams who secured their tickets to state!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.