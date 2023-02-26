Siouxland kids race down Cone Park in their cardboard sleds

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over 40 Siouxland kids were off to the races Sunday afternoon.

On Feb. 26, Cone Park in Sioux City hosted the 20th annual River-Cade Cardboard Sled Races.

Kids ages four and older entered their sleds to be judged on their creativity. And of course, they had a race to see who had the fastest sled.

Contestants were grouped by age and prizes were given to the top three sleds.

Sertoma Park Board Member Richard Hettinger said this event is a great opportunity for kids in the community to showcase their creativity.

“When you see some of these sleds kids and their families have put a lot of work into designing them, it’s just a great afternoon,” said Hettinger.

The Queen of the River, Natalie Cloud, said this is a great way to promote River-Cade while putting smiles on kids’ faces.

“I think it really helps in bringing all the kids and families in Siouxland together,” said Cloud. ”I feel like it’s a great opportunity for everyone to get together and just enjoy what we have.”

The cardboard races are just one of the ways River-Cade impacts the Siouxland community. You can find out more about their events here.

