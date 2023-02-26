Thunderstorms to wrap up the weekend

By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The warmth we’ve felt this weekend will stick with us through the overnight hours accompanied bu rain and thunderstorms.

We could hear a few rumbles of thunder in Sioux City, but the majority of the thunderstorms will stick to the southeastern portions of Siouxland. The severe storms will remain far south of the KTIV viewing area. Lows tonight will stay fairly mild in the mid 30s. Winds will begin to pick up through the overnight hours out of the southeast between 15 and 20 mph.

Rain showers will linger into the mid-morning hours before making their way off to the east. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, giving us a bit of sunshine in the afternoon hours. It will be a windier day with winds out of the northwest between 15-30 mph. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Monday night will be a fairly calm night. Lows will be cooler in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will start out partly cloudy, but as the day goes along, we could see rain and snow showers develop mainly in the evening hours. Highs for the day will climb up into the lower 40s.

The snow and rain will continue into the overnight hours. Lows will fall once again into the mid 20s.

The precipitation will make its way out of Siouxland overnight, and our Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperatures continue to drop this week and are there any other chances for precipitation? Tune into News 4 at 5 & 10 for your full forecast.

