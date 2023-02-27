3 local elementary schools authorized as ‘International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program’ schools

(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Monday, three Sioux City Elementary Schools were recognized for their excellence.

Sunnyside, Nodland, and Perry Creek Elementary were authorized as International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program schools.

To earn that distinction, the schools must go through a rigorous evaluation.

They also need to commit to the organization’s mission of focusing on learners, promoting healthy relationships, ethical responsibility, personal challenges, and understanding languages and cultures.

“I am very proud of our elementary schools and especially our team of dedicated teachers and administrators who have worked tirelessly to incorporate IB principals into the daily learning at Perry Creek, Nodland, and Sunnyside schools,” said Dr. Rod Earleywine, superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools. “The program supports our commitment to helping students become inquirers, thinkers, communicators, and risk-takers.”

