Around Siouxland: Orpheum presents ‘Aladdin’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Sat., March 11, Sioux City native hometown hero, John Osborne is returning home, joined by his wife, Lynette Tapia.

Both are taking the stage of the Orpheum to perform in long-awaited concerts Hometown Heroes and Aladdin.

“This is going to be one of the most sensational concerts of the season. And even if you’re not an opera buff or expert, these are the greatest hits of operas, so everyone will recognize these tunes,” said Richard Steinbach.

For information on tickets, you can call (712) 277-2111, or just go directly to orpheumlive.com.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.