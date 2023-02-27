Coaches Corner: Wayne State’s Jeff Kaminsky speaks on team’s strong leadership that helped lead to 18-win season

By Amber Salas
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wayne State Wildcats men’s basketball team wrapped up their season with an 18-11 overall record finishing as the NSIC South Division champions.

The Wildcat’s roster had a mix of everything from some younger players to three fifth-year seniors with lots of experience. The team used all of their experience, big or small, and cohesively clicked to put together an 18-win season.

Head coach Jeff Kaminsky joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s edition of Coaches Corner to reflect back on how his team grew from start to finish this season, to speak more on what his three fifth-year seniors have meant to the program, and to look ahead to the future with lots of talent returning next season.

“We’ve certainly accomplished a lot of things, but there’s some things that aren’t done yet. I like our group returning. We have a number of guys that are going to be in their fourth season next year, and you would normally look at a lot of senior leadership there. But fortunately, those guys will all be juniors,” said Kaminsky.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel John Parker III
One person dead after stabbing in Sioux City
Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Friday
Sheriff identifies those involved in fatal shooting near Sgt. Bluff, IA
Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Friday
Update: Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office releases new details about a shooting that left one person dead and two others critically injured
Kilee Dahl moved from Sioux City to Kansas City, MO to continue her professional dance career...
Sioux City native turned Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader reflects on Super Bowl experience
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Latest News

Central Lyon's Andrew Austin throws it down in their win over Treynor to advance to state.
Siouxland boys squads punch their tickets to Des Moines in Saturday night action
Dordt's Bryce Coppock rises for the game winner in their GPAC semifinal matchup against...
Dordt men & Briar Cliff women secure their spots in GPAC championship games
Kilee Dahl moved from Sioux City to Kansas City, MO to continue her professional dance career...
Sioux City native turned Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader reflects on Super Bowl experience
Sioux City East's Cole Ritchie celebrates after draining a key three-point basket in the Black...
East hangs on in thriller to move to region final.