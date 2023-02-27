Coaches Corner: Wayne State’s Jeff Kaminsky speaks on team’s strong leadership that helped lead to 18-win season

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wayne State Wildcats men’s basketball team wrapped up their season with an 18-11 overall record finishing as the NSIC South Division champions.

The Wildcat’s roster had a mix of everything from some younger players to three fifth-year seniors with lots of experience. The team used all of their experience, big or small, and cohesively clicked to put together an 18-win season.

Head coach Jeff Kaminsky joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s edition of Coaches Corner to reflect back on how his team grew from start to finish this season, to speak more on what his three fifth-year seniors have meant to the program, and to look ahead to the future with lots of talent returning next season.

“We’ve certainly accomplished a lot of things, but there’s some things that aren’t done yet. I like our group returning. We have a number of guys that are going to be in their fourth season next year, and you would normally look at a lot of senior leadership there. But fortunately, those guys will all be juniors,” said Kaminsky.

