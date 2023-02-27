Court documents provide more details on fatal stabbing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Court documents are providing more information on a fatal stabbing that happened in Sioux City back on Friday, Feb. 24.

According to these documents, Nathaniel Parker, 30, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of William Harlan, 48.

At about 9:48 p.m. police received a stabbing report at an apartment located at 414 11th Street. Authorities report that when they got there, they found Harlan inside the apartment along with three other men. Authorities say Harlan had multiple stab wounds and he was sent to a Sioux City hospital. He was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Parker was reportedly one of the three men that were inside the apartment when authorities arrived. While officers were investigating the scene, Parker was allegedly trying to hide inside the apartment’s bathroom.

Further investigation alleges that before the stabbing Parker, Harlan and the other men were seen in a car that arrived at the apartment’s parking lot shortly before 9:20 p.m. Authorities allege while all of them were inside the car, Parker stabbed Harlan three times in the chest. Parker also allegedly took the limp Harlan out of the car and put him inside the apartment with the help of the other men.

Authorities say surveillance video shows Parker had a “bayonet-style” knife sticking out of his pocket while he was putting Harlan inside the apartment. When the apartment was searched, the knife was found in the ceiling tiles of the bathroom, where Parker was allegedly trying to hide from officers when they first arrived Friday night.

Authorities say they also found methamphetamine on Parker’s person. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance because of this.

Documents state Parker is still in custody and is scheduled to have his initial appearance in court on March 8 at 9 a.m. His bond has been set at $500,000.

