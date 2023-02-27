Doobie Brothers coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th anniversary Tour to the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City on June 17 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3. They will be available at PrimebankTix.com, TysonCenter.com, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

The Doobie Brothers announced an extension of their 50th-anniversary tour with 35 U.S. dates from June to October 2023. This will be their first time on the road together in over 25 years.

The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet on this tour,” said Tom Johnston.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.