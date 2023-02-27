A foggy and wet start to our work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We had some heavy rain pass through Siouxland last night, but now we are dealing with light rain and mist falling across the region this morning.

We also have some patchy, dense fog developing in parts of Siouxland this morning. Over into eastern Siouxland, Storm Lake and Carroll are reporting less than a mile of visibility, with Yankton, SD, reporting less than a mile as well. Right now, the only Dense Fog Advisories are for our counties in South Dakota until 10 a.m. this morning.

For today, we will see highs stay in the upper 30s and low 40s with clouds and fog moving out of Siouxland throughout the day, which will allow us to see mostly sunny skies across the region later this afternoon. The wind will be on the breezier side as it comes out of the northwest between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour this afternoon.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 20s and teens across Siouxland, with winds still on the breezier side out of the northwest at 10 and 25 miles per hour, then decreasing to 5 to 10 miles per hour overnight. We will start off with mostly clear skies, but then clouds will start to move back in, making it partly cloudy.

Tuesday, we will have a partly cloudy day with highs in the 30s and low 40s across Siouxland, and we have a chance of some light rain passing through the region in the afternoon to evening hours. There is a slight chance of seeing some snow showers as well in the evening hours of Tuesday, but right now temperatures look to be above 32 degrees.

The rest of the work week looks to be nice and warmer, with highs in the 30s and 40s all across Siouxland.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

