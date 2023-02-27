Light mix of rain and snow becomes possible on Tuesday

Storm Team 4 Future Track
By Ron Demers
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A system that brought Siouxland widespread rain moved east during the day on Monday allowing us to clear out our skies as a decent northwesterly wind was blowing.

That wind will settle down tonight and clouds will start to move back in along with the chance of some patchy fog, especially in northern Siouxland, with lows in the low 20s.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day and there will be a chance of a light rain and snow mix across the region with northern Siouxland having the best chance of seeing a very light snow accumulation as highs reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A lot clouds will stick around for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 30s both days.

We should then start to see more sun later in the week with partly cloudy skies on Friday and highs near 40 degrees.

Will we continue to warm as we head into the weekend?

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

