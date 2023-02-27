Man accused of kidnapping girl from her bedroom window, locking her in shed, sheriff says

Thomas Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt...
Thomas Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt with a minor aged 11-14. He is being held at the Aiken County Jail on a $20,000 bond, jail records show.(Aiken County Jail)
By Steve Byelry and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after he kidnapped a girl, locked her in a storage shed and assaulted her, according to officials in South Carolina.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Chase was arrested Saturday for a kidnapping that the victim said happened nearly two years ago.

The girl told deputies that Chase kidnapped her on May 14, 2021.

The girl said that day, Chase messaged her saying he was on his way to her house. According to the incident report, when Chase got to the home, he approached her bedroom window, which was open, and told the victim if she didn’t come with him, he would “shoot up” her house.

Thomas grabbed her and pulled her through the window, then took her to a storage shed, according to deputies.

Chase offered the girl narcotics, which she didn’t take, but he wouldn’t give her food or water or leave her alone, according to the incident report.

Deputies said the victim told them he punched her twice in the legs.

The following day, on the afternoon of May 15, Chase left the girl alone in the shed, and she was able to escape, deputies reported.

The girl told deputies she also believes Chase sexually assaulted her while she was asleep in the shed.

Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt with a minor aged 11-14. He is being held at the Aiken County Jail on a $20,000 bond, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Friday
Sheriff identifies those involved in fatal shooting near Sgt. Bluff, IA
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Kilee Dahl moved from Sioux City to Kansas City, MO to continue her professional dance career...
Sioux City native turned Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader reflects on Super Bowl experience
Security camera captures Le Mars coffee shop robbery suspect
Authorities arrest suspect for robbery at Le Mars coffee shop
Nathaniel John Parker III
One person dead after stabbing in Sioux City

Latest News

Sioux City Community School Board members and district staff meet in a file photo.
Sioux City Community School District may slightly lower tax levy
Authorities arrest suspect for robbery at Le Mars coffee shop
Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.
Trooper rescues injured owl found in the middle of highway
3 local elementary schools authorized as ‘International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program’ schools
About 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site,...
Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment